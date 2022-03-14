Ti West Is Saving a Slice for X Prequel Pearl

Photo: A24

Ti West is cutting up a double-portion of his new A24 slasher. The director revealed that after he shot X in New Zealand in early 2021, he stuck around to film a second feature, titled Pearl and already green-lit by A24. West confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times at the South by Southwest premiere for X, which takes place at a rural porn shoot in 1979 and also stars Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi. After the premiere, a clip from Pearl screened. West co-wrote Pearl with Mia Goth, who stars as both Maxine and Pearl, the elderly woman who becomes fixated on her in X, a prequel digging into her backstory. He told the Times that Pearl — which he compared to Douglas Sirk’s melodramas, Mary Poppins, and a “demented” Disney movie — “sets up an idea for the third movie, which has a different vibe altogether.” “I always felt like if you’re going to make a slasher movie, you have to make a bunch of sequels,” West said. A sneak peek of Pearl will screen with X in theaters March 18.