A cosmic gumbo is cooking! I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are working on their next project that may or may not need a focus group that hates mother-in-laws. HBO greenlit the pilot Computer School from the duo; according to Deadline, the pitch was initially sold the idea to Hulu who eventually passed on the script, leaving HBO Max to take it straight to pilot. The pilot follows a recent high school grad and his uncle, played by Robinson, attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson and Kanin first met as writers on Saturday Night Live and co-created the Comedy Central series Detroiters. Both are writing and executive producing the project and Andrew Gaynord will direct. Time to celebrate with some sloppy steaks!