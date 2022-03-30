Tom Parker. Photo: David M. Benett/2016 Dave Benett

Tom Parker, one-fifth of boy band the Wanted, died after previously announcing he had brain cancer in 2020. He was 33. Parker’s wife, Kelsey, announced on Instagram that he died “peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.” She revealed the news alongside a photo of him with their two children. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she wrote. Parker joined the Wanted in 2009 after a massive audition process; he’d previously auditioned for The X-Factor. The group released its debut single, “All Time Low,” in 2010, which hit No. 1 in the U.K. A self-titled album followed later that year, with a follow-up, Battleground, in 2011. A single off that album, “Glad You Came,” also reached No. 1 in the U.K. and became a crossover hit in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 3. The group released a third album, Word of Mouth, in 2013, and went on hiatus after a 2014 tour.

Parker continued to perform while the Wanted was on hiatus, including in a U.K. tour of Grease in 2017. In 2020, he opened up about his brain-cancer diagnosis. The next year, he reunited with the Wanted for a greatest-hits album. The band’s first performance back was at a cancer charity concert organized by Parker. After receiving treatment for his brain tumor, Parker said last November that his condition was “stable.”

Earlier this month, Parker performed on the Wanted’s European reunion tour. The singer announced in March that his memoir, Hope, would be released on July 21. “This is not a book about dying,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s a book about living.”

This is not a book about dying: it’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It’s HOPE my autobiography publishing July 21st. Pre order your copy now! https://t.co/OiMAvF5LQB pic.twitter.com/ghoMoHf0sc — Thomas Parker (@TomParker) March 21, 2022