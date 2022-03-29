Top Gun: Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise Never Says Die!

When we catch up with the infamous Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, he’s still … just a captain, zooming around at his leisure instead of rising in the Air Force ranks. It’s been decades since the original Top Gun came out, but when you really think about it, 36 years isn’t that long: Lady Gaga and Robert Pattinson were being born, Ronald Reagan was president, and Salt-N-Pepa released their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious. It’s just enough time for Maverick to start training a gaggle of new recruits with razor-sharp jawlines: Miles Teller (playing Goose’s distrustful son), Glen Powell, and Manny Jacinto. The young pilots also get a bonus lesson: how to look hot (but casual) against a setting sun. That one’s free of charge and you can take it back to civilian life. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly. Finally see it in theaters May 27.

