Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Multiple outlets are reporting that Travis Scott performed for the first time since his Astroworld Festival left 10 dead. Scott DJ’d and rapped briefly at a private, pre-Oscars party in Bel Air. According to TMZ, guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, YG, Kaia Gerber, and Tyga. A source told Us Weekly that Tyga (Kylie Jenner’s ex) made a point of supporting Scott’s performance. “He stood up to listen to Travis and then would sit back down,” they said. “[Tyga] could [have] left and gone to another room but he chose to stay in the main room to watch his performance.”

This appears to have been Travis Scott’s first performance since November 5, when a crowd surge during Scott and Drake’s set at Astroworld 2021 left 10 dead and hundreds injured. The youngest to die was a 9-year-old, who had been in a medically-induced coma until November 14. The rapper cancelled his appearance at a festival in Las Vegas, as well as getting dropped from a headlining slot at Coachella. He is currently being sued for billions of dollars by multiple plaintiffs in relation to the Astroworld Tragedy.