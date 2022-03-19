Barry Jenkins and Issa López Are Teaming Up 4 True Detective Season 4

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After three long years, a new case is officially on the way. Per Variety, a fourth season of True Detective from Barry Jenkins and Issa López is in development at HBO. Tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country, the new season will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where nights can last for more than 24 hours. Jenkins will executive produce via his filmmaking collective Pastel, alongside López, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak. López will also direct the pilot and serve as the writer of the new season. According to Deadline, multiple other people tried to develop a new story for the crime drama series, including Lucia Puenzo (Cromo) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria). Even Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective’s creator and writer, reportedly had an idea for a fourth season that didn’t move forward. We haven’t yet gotten any more details about the plot and cast that did get picked, but if López can be believed, viewers are in for something strange. “Most producers will beg me please to be less weird,” she tweeted. “Barry will always push me to get the freak to 11.”