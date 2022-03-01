The Undercurrent Trailer Brings a Submarine Murder to Surface

In 2017, journalist Kim Wall went missing after boarding a submarine with eccentric Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen. Madsen had built the sea craft himself, and Wall was interviewing him for a story. Madsen surfaced without Wall, and the ensuing investigations and murder trial fed into a media frenzy, full of victim-blaming rhetoric and leering detail. Now, Wall’s murder is the subject of the new two-part HBO documentary Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall. The doc is directed by Erin Lee Carr, who previously directed At the Heart of Gold, about systemic abuse in USA Gymnastics. Undercurrent will delve into Wall’s murder and the psychology of Madsen, who was deemed a “narcissistic psychopath” in Danish court. Undercurrent will air both parts back-to-back on Tuesday, March 8, on HBO and HBO Max.

