We Love This I Love That for You Trailer for You

If Molly Shannon tried to sell us a rainbow leopard-print “Twinsies Tandem Snuggie” for $49.99 paid in five easy installments of $9.99 … we’d obviously buy it. The trailer for Vanessa Bayer’s upcoming Showtime comedy series, I Love That for You, understands a very simple truth also known by The Other Two, which is that Shannon is really, really good at playing daytime-TV personalities. Here, she plays the “Special Value Network” mentor to Joanna Gold (Bayer), an awkward operator who always dreamed of becoming a host on a TV shopping network. Jenifer Lewis plays the network head and CEO, with Matt Rogers as her assistant. The show is based on Bayer’s own experience with childhood leukemia, which sounds really dark, but the extremely silly setting of a shopping channel is a weirdly effective way to twist it into something funny. The eight-episode season will premiere on Friday, April 29, on streaming, followed by an on-air debut on Showtime on Sunday, May 1. Call (it a good show) now!

