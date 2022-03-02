Evan Rachel Wood Cast As Madonna (in Weird Al Biopic)

While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duke it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Evan Rachel Wood has cut to the front of the line … kind of. Rolling Stone reports that Wood will play Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This Roku production has a penchant for stunt casting, having cast Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved musical parodist. What this means is the film will almost definitely have a scene of the two collaborating on “Like a Surgeon.” A first-look photo shows Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” Suck it, Euphoria cast.