Wendy Williams Tells Fans She’s Healthy and Returning to TV in ‘Three Months’

Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women

Wendy Williams returned to daytime TV today, though not in the capacity of The Wendy Williams Show’s host. The media personality appeared (via phone call) on Good Morning America a few weeks after her long-running talk show was canceled after 14 seasons. Williams did not host the final season due to health struggles related to Graves’ disease. T.J. Holmes opened the interview asking Williams if she was of sound mind, and she quipped, “Absolutely. Are you?” She said, “I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” adding that her health is “very well.”

Williams addressed her legal battle against Wells Fargo, which has denied her access to her bank account for two months, claiming “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The bank filed a court request for Williams to enter into a conservatorship. “They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life — my entire life.” Williams said she would feel ready to host her television show again in “about three months” and told fans, “Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.” But with Debmar-Mercury committing to its new Sherri Shepherd series, there may not be a Wendy Show to go back to.