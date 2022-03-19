West Side Story Will Be Steven Spielberg’s Last Musical

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

If you were a fan of Spielberg’s take on the musical West Side Story, unfortunately, it may be the only musical he’ll direct during his career. According to Variety, Spielberg shared that West Side Story will be the first and last musical he directs during the Producers Guild Awards breakfast. He is still interested in producing musicals in the future, as he is currently co-producing The Color Purple musical film adaption. Several of Spielberg’s films have been adapted into musical productions, including The Color Purple and Catch Me If You Can. As a glimpse into the future of Spielberg’s productions, he’s currently developing a new film based on Bullitt’s Frank Bullitt and is set to direct the picture. Spielberg is nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer for his work on West Side Story. The PGA Awards are tonight, March 19, with presenters like Kristen Stewart, Ciaran Hinds, Serena Williams, and Nick Jonas.