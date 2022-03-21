WGA Awards: One Last Trophy for Conan, Yet Another for CODA

Photo: CBS

The WGA Awards sowed a little chaos into statuette season, awarding Best Adapted Screenplay to CODA. This prompted some segments of Film Twitter to decry the film as a Green Book-esque pretender to Oscar gold. Although the tweets defending CODA far outweighed the rancor. Meanwhile Best Original Screenplay went to Don’t Look Up, but we all know how that debate goes.

Meanwhile on the TV side of things, Conan got a WGA award for its final season. Succession won for Best Drama, and Hacks won for Best Comedy. Lisa Hanawalt won Best Animation for her Tuca & Bertie episode “Planteau.” Earlier in the day, many animation professionals (including Hanawalt) traveled to Burbank to rally for a fair contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. So a big day for artist unions all around.

The Full list of winners is below.

Film

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Exposing Muybridge, Written by Marc Shaffer

Television

DRAMA SERIES

Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

NEW SERIES

Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Maid, Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Debunking Borat, Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson

ANIMATION

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton



EPISODIC COMEDY

“Alone At Last” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns, Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It, Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives, Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience), Written by Gene Tempest

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young



NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes) Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young

DIGITAL NEWS

“‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment,” Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

Radio/Audio

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure,’” Written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcast

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT—REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition), Written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring), Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

Promotional

ON-AIR PROMOTION

“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill,” Written by Molly Neylan