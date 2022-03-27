What Just Happened with Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars?

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

So….what just happened? Was that real, was it fake? What got bleeped? A fracas appeared to take place on stage at the 2022 Oscars when Chris Rock presented the award for Best Documentary. Rock tried to get some razzin’ in before presenting the award, but things took a turn. Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith, Rock said that he was excited to see her in G.I. Jane II. Now, Jada has been pretty transparent about struggling with alopecia, so she did not appreciate this comment. The camera cut away, as Will Smith walked on stage and smacked Chris Rock. The entire award show’s audio got cut, but lip readers and Australian viewers got the uncensored version of what happened next. Rock said “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” To which Smith replied “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Congrats to Summer of Soul, though!

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

During the commercial break, Denzel Washington was seen speaking to both Smith and Rock. When the telecast resumed, Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford tweeted seeing Washington leaning next to Pinkett Smith with his arm around her. This was not the first time Rock made a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense. In 2016, Rock made a crack about her boycotting the Oscars. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” he said. “I wasn’t invited! Oh, that’s not an invitation I would turn down!”

Within the same hour, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor. Through tears, he discussed how he got to protect his co-stars in the role of Richard. “I’m being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said. Smith said Washington counseled him right before getting the award. He used his acceptance speech time to apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees, as well as thanking the King Richard crew. “Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment,” he said. “I hope the Academy invites me back.”