There’s a New Taylor Swift Song (Yay!) in This Trailer (Boo!)

As the poet Eve Plumb once said … marsh girl, marsh girl, marsh girl! Everyone in the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing is always talking about this “marsh girl,” a 5 percent feral young woman played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. She is the town bogeywoman, but deep down you know she’s a good person because she is played by someone pretty, and that’s how these things tend to go. This trailer’s got it all: a courtroom scene with your bog-standard (pun intended) southern lawyer, a heron in flight, and boys that look as if they wandered on set from the Nicholas Sparks film shooting one lot over. The movie is based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens, who might have been inspired by her own family’s implication in a Zambian murder. Yikes! Statistically, if you’re in a book club or you’re producer Reese Witherspoon, you’ve read this book already, but it’s still worth watching the trailer for snippets of the new track “Carolina,” written and recorded by Taylor Swift for the movie, which is out in July. The closest thing you’ll get to a singin’ crawdad until then is Sebastian the crab.

