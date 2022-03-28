Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Regardless of whether you tuned in to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night, you’ve probably seen The Slap on your timeline by now. The entire internet has been flooded with opinions on Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock for making a joke that referenced his wife’s bald head (Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia). Now, Smith himself has finally weighed in on his actions via an Instagram statement. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” After calling his behavior “unacceptable,” he explained that “a joke about Jada’s medical condition” had simply been “too much for [him] to bear.” This year’s Best Actor winner went on to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the Oscars, all the attendees, the Williams family, the King Richard team, and, just to cover all his bases, “everyone watching around the world.” Smith concluded his statement by calling himself “a work in progress.” Read the full apology, which we hope his PR team got paid overtime for, below.