Hollywood Reacts to the Slap

In many ways, the stars are not just like us. But in one thing, we are united: In times of trouble, we post. Celebrities saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock live at the 2022 Oscars, and they had opinions to share. From the Dolby Theatre stage, Anthony Hopkins called for peace, love, and quiet. Smith mentioned that Denzel Washington gave him advice after the slap occurred: “Denzel said a few minutes ago, at your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,” he said while accepting the award for Best Actor. But most of the commentary was expressed on social media. Judd Apatow tweeted that Smith could have killed Rock. “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades,” he wrote, in a now-deleted tweet. “They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy.” 50 Cent, on the other hand, thought it was a true LOL moment. Will and Jada’s son, Jaden Smith, seemed to allude to the night’s events with a tweet just saying “And That’s How We Do It.”