Hollywood Reacts to the Slap

Photo: Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In many ways, the stars are not just like us. But in one thing, we are united: In times of trouble, we post. Celebrities saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock live at the 2022 Oscars, and they had opinions to share. From the Dolby Theatre stage, Anthony Hopkins called for peace, love, and quiet. Smith mentioned that Denzel Washington gave him advice after the slap occurred: “Denzel said a few minutes ago, at your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,” he said while accepting the award for Best Actor. But most of the commentary was expressed on social media. Judd Apatow tweeted that Smith could have killed Rock. “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades,” he wrote, in a now-deleted tweet. “They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy.” 50 Cent, on the other hand, thought it was a true LOL moment. Will and Jada’s son, Jaden Smith, seemed to allude to the night’s events with a tweet just saying “And That’s How We Do It.”

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

What a very west Philly Oscars. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 28, 2022

Dying at this photo from the Vanity Fair #Oscars viewing party…. pic.twitter.com/YAvcr2KN6O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is straight people’s Adele Dazeem. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 28, 2022

some of y'all reporting will smith on the citizen app — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 28, 2022

“Keep Paul Walkers name out of your fucking mouth” - Vin Diesel standing over my bloody body at next years Peoples Choice Awards — adam pally (@adampally) March 28, 2022

yes this is more unhinged than my dads moment, no debate — 𝕴𝖘𝖆 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖞 (@isabeatty) March 28, 2022

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

My Dads Speech Made Me Cry pic.twitter.com/wet4sesC0N — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

If those cowards hadn’t canceled NBC’s The Slap, maybe we’d know how to process this a bit better — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Every comedian should post a Will Smith joke in solidarity with Chris Rock. I’m not. But every other comedian should. — the lucas bros (@lucasbros) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022