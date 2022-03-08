Yes, Even Wilmer Valderrama’s Baby Is Encanto Obsessed

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Last night The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Oscar Nominees Night returned after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The intimate event at Wolfgang Puck’s Spargo in Beverly Hills hosted nominees like Spencer’s Kristen Stewart (Best Actress) and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress). Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Mirabel’s father Agustín Madrigal in the Best Animated Feature nominee Encanto, told reporters that his one-year-old daughter Nakano is already his biggest fan. When asked if she enjoys the songs from Encanto, Valderrama revealed that he and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, play the entire soundtrack as a part of their morning routine. “As soon as [Nakano] hears the song [playing], immediately, hands clapping,” said Valderrama as he started mimicking his daughter’s dance moves. “It’s a little suspect because she’s just bouncing her diaper up and down and it looks too close to a twerk. It’s a little too early for that,” he joked. Valderrama is excited to see his daughter experience music for the first time, notably with songs that are breaking streaming records. Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” stayed #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks until it was recently dethroned by Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” The middle child anthem “Surface Pressure” joined shortly after, peaking at #8 on the charts. “It’s a really beautiful thing to see a child wake up to music.”

Valderrama can’t wait for his daughter to see the rest of his filmography. “I’ve done so many things in my career that I feel like I’m banking up [the projects] for her,” said the That 70’s Show actor, “I started out with Handy Manny, and then I’ve done a bunch of animation stuff. But this movie, that it has not only broken so many records, but ultimately has invited so many cultures to disarmingly discover what we are, as a Latin American culture, is something really, really iconic.” Encanto holds three nominations total, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Lin Manuel Miranda.