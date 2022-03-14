WWHL: Dionne Warwick Wants to Change the Rock Hall’s Name

Dionne Warwick swung by the WWHL clubhouse to play a game of “Does Dionne Give a Damn,” in which fellow guest Chris Redd guessed whether Warwick gave a damn about many things. She did give a damn about Rihanna’s pregnancy, the Oscars (rooting for Will Smith), and Britney Spears getting out from her conservatorship. She did not give a damn about Kim Kardashian dropping the West, nor does she really give a damn about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To Warwick, the “Rock and Roll” modifier seems like something that doesn’t apply to her. Rather than keep that name, she’d prefer it be changed to a more general Music Hall of Fame. Now that? She’d give a damn about.

Related