Ye Has Been Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Ye, also known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Instagram for making threats and violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, per TMZ. Ye has been using IG as a major platform in his campaign to “win” Kim Kardashian back by attacking people like her new bf Pete Davidson and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah (because he did a segment on TDS about the divorce). West won’t be able to post, DM, or comment for the duration of his suspension.

Ye has been posting and deleting a lot of content regarding Kardashian and Davidson (who he refers to as Skete), as well as coming for both Noah and D.L. Hughley for criticizing him. TMZ noted in particular Ye’s use of a racial slur in a post about Noah. Meta deleted that post, as well as other posts they felt were in violation of terms.