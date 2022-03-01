YouTube, TikTok, and Meta Block Russia-Owned RT in Europe

Illustration: Martin Gee

Tech companies and telecom providers in Europe, Australia, and Canada are blocking Russian state-controlled media outlets in light of the Putin regime’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, February 27, European Union president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the “state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread lies to justify Putin’s war” and announced a ban on these outlets. Multiple tech platforms have complied with the E.U.’s media ban and deplatformed, demonetized, or blocked RT and Sputnik from their services. Here is how these companies are responding to Russia’s state-controlled media.

Meta

On Friday, February 25, Meta’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, announced via Twitter that the company is “now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world.” By February 28, the Facebook and Instagram parent company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, announced that Meta would “be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the E.U. at this time.” This means the outlets’ pages are not accessible on Facebook and Instagram.

Google/YouTube

Reuters reported on Saturday, February 26, that Google is barring Russian state-owned media outlets “from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps, and YouTube videos” as well as blocking Russian media’s access to Google’s ad-services tools, search function, and Gmail.

The official Google Europe account tweeted on March 1 that the company is “blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately.”

TikTok

A spokesperson for TikTok told NPR on Monday, February 28, that the app is blocking RT and Sputnik’s pages and content on the social-media platform in the E.U.

Microsoft

Microsoft president and vice-chair Brad Smith published a blog post on February 28 announcing the company is “removing RT news apps from our Windows app store,” de-ranking RT and Sputnik results on Bing, and no longer displaying “any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content” on MSN.

Smith also revealed that Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center has been detecting cyberattacks “directed against Ukraine’s digital infrastructure,” including a new malware package named FoxBlade, and is working with the Ukrainian government and NATO to inform them of security concerns.

International telecoms

Outside of the E.U., Canada’s largest cable operators (Rogers, Bell, Telus, and Shaw) “have said they would drop Russian state-owned broadcaster RT from their channel lineup.” Australian satellite operator Foxtel and its public broadcaster SBS have also suspended the transmission of RT broadcasts. On March 1, a DirecTV spokesperson announced the television distributor is no longer carrying RT America “effective immediately.”