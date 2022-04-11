A Member of the Disney Family Has Come Out as Trans

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

As the Walt Disney Corporation continues to struggle with its relationship to the LGBTQIA+ community, members of the Disney family appear to be much more at peace with how they fit in. After the Human Rights Committee rejected $5 million from the Disney company, Roy P. Disney announced the family would be donating $500,000. “Equality matters deeply to us,” Roy wrote, “especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.” Charlee Corra is a high school biology and environmental science teacher. They came out as gay early in life, but only recently came out as transgender. Corra attended the HRC’s annual gala as a step towards more public advocacy. “I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” they told the LA Times. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

Corra said that a lack of representation definitely hindered their self-discovery. “I had very few openly gay role models,” they told the Times. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.” They fear for what the children of Florida will endure under the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vaguely alluded in a press conference to taking away Walt Disney World’s “special privileges” of self-governance now that the company opposes the bill. Disney is allowed to have its own firefighters and zoning laws (and nuclear power plant, should they ever want one) through the Reedy Creek Improvement District.