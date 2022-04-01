Academy Says It ‘Will Take a Few Weeks’ to Investigate the Slap

Photo: Getty Images

Update, Friday, April 1 at 8:23 p.m.: As the Academy’s investigation continues, Will Smith has resigned his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements,” he said in a statement announcing the news. Smith added that he would accept any further consequences that the Board deemed appropriate.

Update, Thursday, March 31 at 10:22 p.m.: Will Smith reportedly met with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson before the Academy began its investigation. Per Variety, the Best Actor winner apologized over Zoom on March 29 for slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony and acknowledged that there would be consequences for his behavior. The Academy’s Board of Governors was reportedly not informed of the meeting when they began disciplinary proceedings against Smith the following day. According to Deadline, some Academy members were upset that they weren’t kept in the loop. Meanwhile, outlets have reported that Smith was never formally asked to leave the Oscars, contrary to the Academy’s claim. “This lack of transparency undermines our ability to come to a suitable resolution to the whole thing,” one member told Deadline.

Update, March 30 at 6:07 p.m.: The Academy has released a statement declaring that the Board of Governors have “initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.” The statement also stated that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars “and refused.” “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action,” the Academy wrote, “which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

Original story follows.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a letter to its members about the “unacceptable and harmful behavior onstage by a nominee” during Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars (an incident otherwise known as the Slap). The Academy previously put out a statement on Sunday night stating that it “does not condone violence of any form.” In the new letter, per Deadline, the Academy reiterates that it “condemns Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.” The Academy goes on to state that its board of directors “will make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith,” which sounds ominous. The letter further states that “this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks,” and asks for members’ respect for “the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated.” Read the full letter below.

Dear Members,

Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.

As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.

We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated. Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.

Thank you, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Rubin, President Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Dawn Hudson CEO