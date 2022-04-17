All of the Times Lizzo Broke on Last Night’s SNL

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In case you missed it, Lizzo dominated last night’s Saturday Night Live, in what was (in our estimation) the best episode of the season so far. Making her debut as both host and musical guest, Lizzo’s infectious energy sustained the momentum of the episode and bubbled over into nearly every sketch. This resulted in Lizzo, along with the rest of the cast, breaking throughout the show, to our extreme delight. Breaking character on live TV too many times is usually frowned upon, especially when used as a crutch (we’re looking at you, Fallon), but last night’s giggling was just further proof of Lizzo’s immense skill as a entertainer, as well as her chemistry with everyone onstage. Below is a complete list of every time Lizzo (or a cast-member) broke during last night’s SNL.

Lizzo breaks in this sketch involving a number of (very real) Black Eyed Peas lyrics at around 3:10, 4:00, and 4:30.

Kenan Thompson (usually unbreakable!) is the first to succumb in this sketch, most notably at around the 3 and 3:45-minute marks, in reaction to Lizzo’s incredible performance as the indestructible game show contestant Nicole. Lizzo herself breaks at 4:11.

Lizzo breaks in this Six Flags sketch at 3:22 and 3:43.

Lizzo breaks in the Beanie Babies sketch at the 2-minute mark, in response to Andrew Dismukes describing how he quit his job by “talking with [his] butt like Jim Carrey does.” She also breaks at 2:22 and 3:12, after telling Dismukes, “You’re gonna be a daddy.” Fair!

Mikey Day gets very close to breaking at 2:37 and 3:42 in this excellent sketch starring Lizzo as a twerking flautist.

Lizzo breaks at 1:22 in this sketch about an ancient Egyptian orgy, once again opposite Andrew Dismukes. Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong, playing the organizers of the orgy, break in a big way at around 3:30. By the time Kate McKinnon walks out with a live goat, Yang is fully laughing through his lines (as he should be).