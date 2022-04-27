Even Lady Gaga’s Ex Says Amber Heard Didn’t Love Elon Musk

Photo: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Not long after Amber Heard split with Johnny Depp in May 2016, she started dating billionaire Elon Musk. On Wednesday, during testimony in Depp’s defamation trial against Heard, it was clear that the proud owner of Twitter’s money could never buy Heard’s heart. In fact, Heard repeatedly told her ex-agent (also known as Lady Gaga ex-fiancé) Christian Carino that Musk was “just filling space” — and that she didn’t love him. Carino, whose testimony was via prerecorded video deposition, was asked to read an text exchange from August 2017. In one email, Heard says, “Dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. C, I’m so sad.” Carino said in the deposition that he believed Heard was referring to her breakup with Musk. He replied to her that it “seems like a press release. You weren’t in love with him, and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” Asked to explain what he meant, Carino said, “I’m saying, why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with?”

“I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time,” Heard said in the text exchange. Carino also seemed to call out Heard for complaining about publicity surrounding her dating life, suggesting it was self-made. “I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself,” Heard wrote. Carino responded, “How so?” Heard said men “are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there.” Carino replied, “You could avoid all this if you stopped dating Über-famous people. You can be with a big man who isn’t famous.” Carino was asked what he meant by that. “I believe what I was saying was, ‘If you don’t like being in the press about your personal life, then don’t date people that are famous,’” he said.