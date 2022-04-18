Imagine Ana de Armas Starring in Citizen Kane and Raging Bull

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

We didn’t even know that these two Hollywood classics were expecting, but, uh, congratulations to the new parents? Director Andrew Dominik told Collider that his upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas is “like Citizen Kane and Raging Bull had a baby daughter.” In case that description wasn’t enough to capture your imagination, he also said that this movie was made “for all the unloved children of the world.” We should note that he probably didn’t mean literal children, given that the film about the iconic actress will have a NC-17 rating. The Blonde cast also includes Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) as Joe DiMaggio. The script is based on the book of the same name by author Joyce Carol Oates, who has reportedly called a rough cut of the movie “startling, brilliant,” “very disturbing,” and “utterly ‘feminist.’’ According to Dominik, Blonde will use iconic imagery from films and photos of Marilyn Monroe, but tell a story shaped by the internal drama of her life. “It’s sort of like an unwanted child who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all of the desire that is directed at her, and how confusing that is,” he explained. “It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car with no brakes. It’s just going faster and faster and faster.” Hmm, is a speedy nightmare really what the unloved children of the world need? We guess we’ll have to wait until Blonde drops on Netflix this year to find out.