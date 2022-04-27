Andrew Garfield Wants to Be a Normie

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Similar to the episode of Spongebob, where he wants to be normal, Andrew Garfield wants to be “ordinary.” A regular guy, a boy next door, a normie, if you will. The Under the Banner of Heaven star told Variety that he wanted to “rest for a little bit” after working on projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom! “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.” After a hectic awards season, including an Oscar nomination, Garfield said, “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.” What ordinary things could Garfield get up to? Would he go grocery shopping, “Stars! They’re just like us” style? Or is he going to hide in his house scrolling on Tik Tok? Maybe Garfield will sneak into a movie theater with Tobey Maguire again and watch the new Nicolas Cage film. The regular world is his oyster!