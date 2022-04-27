pop quiz

Which Movie News Is Just Stuff We Made Up?

By
Photo: 20th Century Studios

We’re not supposed to know this much about trade shows. Unless you’re a tech geek in a CES Discord server, us laymen generally leave trades to the tradesmen. But CinemaCon, which was originally meant primarily for theater owners, is now an unstoppable torrent of blockbuster-movie news updates from all the major studios, and us movie-caring-abouters just have to wade through it all, determining which announcements are actually interesting news (Bad Bunny as a Marvel superhero) and which are just franchises stalling. With one day left of CinemaCon 2022, we’ve gathered up some important movie announcements … with a catch. Most of them are just shit we made up. Are you a devoted enough fan to tell the real news from the decoys?

Can You Spot the Real CinemaCon News?

Find the real CinemaCon studio announcement among the fakers.

Disney announced the official title for the long-awaited sequel to Avatar! It’s going to be called ...
Fans heard a snippet of a song from Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka. In the clip, he ...
We got a first look at Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. It was also announced that Robbie will co-star in ...
Pixar shared an extended look at the upcoming Lightyear, including the introduction of the new character Sox the robot cat. Just to be clear ...

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Which Movie News Is Just Stuff We Made Up?