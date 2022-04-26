Bad Bunny Pins Down Role as Wrestler and Marvel Superhero El Muerto

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

The Rock isn’t the only rapper who can wrestle and act. Per Variety, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has been cast as the wrestler and titular Marvel superhero in El Muerto. When the standalone Sony Pictures movie enters the ring on January 12, 2024, the Puerto Rican musician will become the first Latino actor to ever headline a Marvel live-action. “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible… so exciting,” Bad Bunny said at CinemaCon, where his casting was announced on Monday. He added that he grew up watching wrestling, which will come as no surprise to people who have followed his WWE career. Sony executives reportedly characterized Bad Bunny’s version of the superhero as an antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power. According to Marvel’s official description of the character, El Muerto is a wrestler who possesses superhuman strength. His powers and mask have been passed down across a generational battle with the evil el Dorado. El Muerto once faced Spider-Man in a match in hopes of unmasking him, but the two heroes ultimately ended up joining forces. It’s not yet clear if Spider-Man will be making an appearance in this film. But bear in mind that even if we do hear anything, statements from Spider-verse actors can’t always be trusted.