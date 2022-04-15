Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Bam Margera has privately settled his lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass team, TMZ reports. The former reality star and stunt person filed a wrongful-termination suit against Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks in August 2021, after he was fired from Jackass Forever for failing a drug test that was mandated in his contract as part of a wellness agreement. Adderall was detected in Margera’s system, but Margera argued that the production team already knew about his ADHD. In the lawsuit, Margera claimed that he was pressured into signing the wellness contract without a lawyer present and referred to the terms of the agreement as “psychological torture.” On Wednesday, April 13, Margera’s attorney filed a request for dismissal of the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The filing to dismiss the lawsuit doesn’t disclose the terms of Margera’s settlement. Vulture has reached out to Paramount Pictures for a statement.