Greta Gerwig’s Barbie World Keeps Getting Bigger

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Making a live-action Barbie movie is one thing. Making a Barbie movie directed by indie darling Greta Gerwig of Lady Bird and Frances Ha fame is a completely different beast. Margot Robbie took on the starring role of the Mattel doll after Amy Schumer dropped out over creative differences, and Ryan Gosling will play Ken. The film has been snatching up Hollywood celebs in its manicured plastic fists. Here’s all the casting, plot, and release information we know about so far. C’mon, jump in.

Gerwig and Noah Baumbach will co-write the script for Sony. Emma Mackey will star alongside Robbie, giving these two a chance to prove they’re not actually the same person in different fonts. (Now all we need is for Samara Weaving to join the cast and complete the look-alike trifecta.) In a meta-nod to the doll’s creators, Will Ferrell is rumored to be taking on a role as the CEO of Mattel, the company that manufactures Barbies, Hot Wheels, and American Girl dolls. Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp will also be joining the Barbie cast in as yet unspecified roles.

Set for a 2023 theatrical release, Barbie is billed as a fish-out-of-water story about a doll who is ousted from toy society for not being perfect enough and then embarks on the time-old journey of realizing that what’s inside matters more than what’s on the outside. Life in plastic just won’t be fantastic until we have more details.