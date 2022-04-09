Ben Affleck Got Jennifer Lopez a Ginormous Green Engagement Ring

Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage

Talk about an effective way to promote your newsletter. Jennifer Lopez exclusively announced to fans on her mailing list that she and Ben Affleck have gotten engaged, via a short video of her tearfully admiring a ginormous green engagement ring. The clip is set to the intro of her 2002 song “Dear Ben,” in which she whispers, “You’re perfect.” Ever the hustler, JLo only indirectly shared the news on her public social media. “I have a really exciting and special story to share, so if you’re not part of my inner circle, you have to go to OnTheJLo.com to hear this one,” she said in an Instagram video. Affleck previously proposed to JLo in 2002 with a pink diamond ring, but the couple called off the engagement two years later. After breaking up with several other people, Bennifer found their way back to each other in 2021. The news of the proposal isn’t too surprising, given that the pair recently bought a house together. But let’s be real, this moment has felt inevitable since they recreated that ass-grab heard ‘round the world. In her Friday newsletter, Lopez explained that green is her lucky color and that many amazing things have happened to her when she was wearing green. Oh, trust us, we know. Who could forget the day she literally invented Google Images with her Versace dress?