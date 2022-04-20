Bros to Play Nike Bros in Sneaker Film

Matt Damon and his best friend, Ben Affleck. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are embarking on a Nike-branded journey together. According to Deadline, the pair will co-star in a sports-marketing movie about Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), the sneaker salesman turned Nike co-founder. Director Affleck will star as Phil Knight, the other Nike co-founder, as the two try to forge the endorsement deal with Michael Jordan that launched Nike into sneakerhead history. Jordan’s existence in the film is omnipresent; he is never seen, but he looms over the pair as they attempt to get close to the basketball player and his loved ones. The as-yet-untitled drama was derived from a 2021 Black List script called Air Jordan, written by Alex Convery and picked up by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports.

Aside from an excuse for Affleck and Damon to get some bro time, the film will mark the latest collaboration between the best friends after the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting and the more recent film Tender Bar. Just imagine the conversations their group chat is having about Knight’s escapades in HBO’s Winning Time.