9 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: the author

Length: 3 hours, 39 minutes

Speed I listened: 1.9x

I have this feeling that if Janetti — a TV writer married to former Rachel Zoe acolyte Brad Goreski — and I were to sit down to a meal, it would be at Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood, and we would not get along. We’re both misanthropic curmudgeons. His social-media presence can be mean, especially about overweight people. His actual reading voice can be repetitive and flat. Also, his essays often end abruptly, in a fake-poetic kind of way. But then he’ll come out with a very clever observation or zinger, and I start looking for reservations on OpenTable. For instance, in reference to his early dating life, Janetti describes himself as “Not a sex club kind of person” but more of a “Let’s go see The Princess Bride, and you can walk me home, and maybe I’ll show you my wrists kind of person.” When it comes to the musical Wicked: “Villains don’t need to have backstories. By the way, she’s a fucking bitch. I don’t need to know how she got like that.” Swoon! Here we come, Angie Dickinson and chicken parm.