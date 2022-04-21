Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal. According to Deadline, a complaint of inappropriate behavior was made last week against the film’s star, Bill Murray, and production paused on Monday, April 18. Searchlight Pictures sent out a letter to Being Mortal cast and crew on the night of April 20 to inform them of the decision. “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” Searchlight wrote. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The complaint did not involve director Aziz Ansari or Seth Rogen — who is also set to star in the movie. Filming of Being Mortal began on March 28 with a tentative 2023 release date. Representatives for Searchlight stated that they could not comment on ongoing investigations.