Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams Sing ‘Misery Business’ at Coachella

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

We’re nearing the end of Coachella weekend 2, but the event still has some surprises left for us. Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams to cover her Paramore track “Misery Business” on Saturday night. Williams hasn’t sung the song live since 2018, when Paramore retired the track. In a video tweeted out by Variety, Williams says that this is her first Coachella. Guess Paramore was more of a Warped Tour band.

“Misery Business” was the breakout single for Paramore, off 2007’s Riot! But the band stopped playing the song in 2018, because they felt the line “Once a whore, you’re nothing more/ I’m sorry that’ll never change” held back feminism. Despite one regrettable lyrics, “Misery Business” has been having a cultural resurgence after being interpolated into Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” Williams and Eilish also duetted “Happier Than Ever” off Billie’s album of the same name. What a juxtaposition.

“This is my first Coachella, whoa,” Hayley Williams said before performing "Misery Business" with Billie Eilish. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” https://t.co/wkNRdjenek pic.twitter.com/Xa2NJUN33Q — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2022