Billie Eilish Surprised girl in red With a Norwegian Grammy at Coachella

Photo: Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Ah, such is the life of an international singer. girl in red wasn’t able to attend the ceremony for Norway’s prestigious Spellemannprisen music awards this year, but active listener Billie Eilish made sure she still got to celebrate. “I am at Coachella, and I am about to surprise girl in red with a Spellemann Album of the Year award,” Eilish said in a video that aired during the ceremony. “That’s a Norwegian Grammy, you know?” girl in red, also known as Marie Ulven, said when she saw Eilish holding the award. “I am aware,” Eilish replied, handing it over to her with a hug. girl in red set a record for Spellemann nominations, with seven nods for her debut album if i could make it all go quiet. She is scheduled to open for Eilish at the London stop of the Happier Than Ever world tour later this year. “I’m sorry to put you on the spot, you’re amazing, we love you so much,” Eilish said, before sending her friend back into the desert. Watch the festive festival moment, including a congratulatory video from drummer Tarjei Strøm and girl in red’s dog Luna, below.