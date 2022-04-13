31 New Page-to-Screen Adaptations to Add to Your 2022 Reading List

Photo: Netflix

With the thawing of winter comes a new opportunity for a spring cleaning, and the bookcase is a great place to begin. While 2022 kicked off with a whole host of screen adaptations to start the year, the next handful of months holds many more page-to-screen interpretations of the books probably filling up your to-be-read pile. The long-awaited Sally Rooney adaptation (Conversations With Friends) is on the horizon, as is Under the Banner of Heaven, starring heartthrobs Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield. From graphic novels to memoirs to short horror stories, here are the most anticipated adaptations coming soon to a screen near you.

Anatomy of a Scandal, by Sarah Vaughan $13 $13 Photo: Publisher The rich are put under a microscope in ​​Anatomy of a Scandal, a scandalous (naturally) political drama about Britain’s elite. James and Sophie Whitehouse look like they have it all, but their whole world is about to be snatched away. James is a Westminster government minister who finds himself at the center of a political scandal, and his wife is dragged into the web of manipulation to help clean it up. The high-profile marriage begins to unfurl under the pressure of a determined prosecutor who is set on proving James guilty. The six-episode courtroom drama–cum–psychological thriller becomes a gripping exploration of deeply held secrets and haunting memories. ​​Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, and Rupert Friend, premieres April 15 on Netflix. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Killing and Dying, by Adrian Tomine $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Loosely based on American graphic novelist Adrian Tomine’s short comics — Amber Sweet and Killing and Dying from the book of the latter’s name, and Hawaiian Getaway from the book Summer Blonde — Jacques Audiard, Céline Sciamma, and Léa Mysius’s adapted screenplay captures the same melancholic tone of its source material. The film, in its interweaving of Tomine’s comic stories, focuses on the lives of four adults (Émilie, Camille, Nora, and Amber) who flit between friends and lovers in their navigation of adulthood. Paris, 13th District, starring Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, and Noémie Merlant, is playing in select theaters and available on demand April 15. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Under the Banner of Heaven, by John Krakauer $10 $10 Photo: Publisher The combination of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield is bound to be lethal in Under the Banner of Heaven, as they play Brenda Lafferty and Detective Jeb. It has been a long time coming: Krakauer’s book was originally adapted for a Ron Howard film back in 2011, but more than a decade later it is materializing as a Hulu show, adapted by Dustin Lance Black. Centered on the horrors of Ron and Dan Lafferty’s heinous crimes, Under the Banner of Heaven is an investigation of what led the two fundamentalist Mormon brothers to murder. While examining their unyielding faith and polygamist lifestyle, Krakauer’s investigation raises provocative questions about devout belief. Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrew Garfield, and Sam Worthington, premieres April 25 on Hulu. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

The Shining Girls, by Lauren Beukes $33 $33 Photo: Publisher After The Handmaid’s Tale and Shirley, Elisabeth Moss seems to have developed quite the penchant for gripping dramas. Her next venture is The Shining Girls, in which she stars as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose memory of a traumatic assault arises when a recent murder mirrors her own case. She grows utterly determined to uncover her attacker’s identity, a man who seems to have a pattern of murdering bright young women who fall into his orbit. The metaphysical thriller sees Moss’s Kirby turn the tables as she sets out to hunt the hunter. Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, and Phillipa Soo, premieres April 29 on Apple TV+. $33 at Amazon Buy $33 at Amazon Buy

Happening, by Annie Ernaux $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Annie Ernaux’s novel focuses on the plight of a 23-year-old student who falls unexpectedly pregnant in 1960s France, a time when abortion in a medical setting is illegal and self-induced termination is a criminal offense. The book follows Annie looking back on her experience, while Audrey Diwan’s upcoming drama is situated in this young woman’s present day as she desperately seeks a solution. A harrowingly raw and timely account of unwanted pregnancy, Happening tells this story through a deeply empathetic and personal lens. Happening, starring Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, and Luàna Bajrami, is in theaters May 6. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Firestarter, by Stephen King $17 $17 Photo: Publisher Keith Thomas’s cinematic adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter will be the second time this book has been interpreted for the screen. The first, Mark Lester’s 1984 film, received divisive reviews: a 37 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Thomas, no doubt, will be hoping for a better reception for his version, which sees a couple desperately sheltering their daughter who has an unprecedented gift: pyrokinesis, the ability to create and control fire. Whether it’s a blessing or a curse, federal agencies are very keen to seize the young girl and harness her power but come up against the barrier of a protective father. Firestarter, starring Zac Efron, Gloria Reuben, and Kurtwood Smith, is in theaters and streaming on Peacock May 13. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

Conversations with Friends, by Sally Rooney $13 $13 Photo: Publisher After the success of Normal People, it was only a matter of time before the Sally Rooney Extended Universe became a reality. The second of Rooney’s book-to-screen adaptations is Conversations With Friends, a story that follows tight-knit university friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi as they meet an older married couple, journalist Melissa and actor Nick. When Frances and Nick’s flirtation gives way to an intense affair, the bond between all four is put to the test. Conversations With Friends’ exploration of relationships between a tangled foursome has big shoes to fill, but with Normal People’s crew also embarking on this adaptation, the show could very well live up to the hype. Conversations With Friends, starring Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, and Sasha Lane, premieres on Hulu May 15. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Lost Girls, by Laurie Fox $17 $17 Photo: Publisher A reimagining of the classic tale of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, Laurie Fox’s novel chronicles four generations of women in the Darling family. The Lost Girls follows Wendy as she is trying to outrun the perpetuating pattern of young love and loss that the women before her encountered. The Darling women repeatedly fall for Pan and are whisked away to Neverland, but how will this fantastical trip change the course of Wendy’s life? And when her own daughter comes of age, how will she cope with seeing her child fall into Peter’s orbit? In examining Wendy’s inclination for fantasy, Fox is not interested in the men with Peter Pan syndrome but rather the women who fall in love with them. The Lost Girls, starring Joely Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave, and Julian Ovenden, is in theaters June 17. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

The Black Phone, by Joe Hill $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Joe Hill’s 2004 short horror story, The Black Phone, set in a suburban Colorado town in 1978, is a supernatural stranger-danger written warning: Thirteen-year-old Jack Finney is kidnapped by a serial killer and locked inside a windowless, soundproof basement. Five children have gone missing before him, and from the bloodstains on the floor, it’s not looking good for him. Isolated in the cellar, an old disconnected landline phone is Jack’s only connection to the world beyond his four walls, and in the dead of night, the phone rings. The voices on the line are the victims of the killer who has him trapped, and they may just be the key to his escape. The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw, is in theaters June 24. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Terminal List, by Jack Carr $12 $12 Photo: Publisher Lieutenant Commander James Reece returns home devastated after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed and killed. Home should be a safety net for this veteran, but when he lands on American soil, he finds his government may be against him. He becomes wrapped up in a conspiracy, with no one close to support his homecoming, and his desire to avenge his fallen team leads him to the upper echelons of power in an attempt to hold those in charge accountable. Chris Pratt is Reece, because he’s playing every action hero, including Mario, right now. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, and Constance Wu, premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

Mr. Malcolm’s List, by Suzanne Allain $12 $12 Photo: Publisher If your period-drama appetite isn’t satiated by the latest Bridgerton season, Mr. Malcolm’s List should be at the top of your must-sees. Adapting her own novel for the screen, Suzanne Allain’s book and screenplay follow two young women in 1800s England who come up against a conceited and arrogant bachelor irritatingly insistent on selecting the perfect wife. Julia has warned her best friend, Selina, about the man’s hunt for a spouse and gets her on board with a revenge plot to give Mr. Malcom a taste of his own medicine. Mr. Malcolm’s List is a tale of women navigating high-class London society that becomes both a Regency romance and comedy of manners. Mr. Malcolm’s List, starring Freida Pinto, Gemma Chan, and Theo James, is in theaters July 1. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

Bullet Train, by Kotaro Isaka $15 $15 Photo: Publisher Murder on the Orient Express, step aside: The propulsive thriller Bullet Train is looking to take the lead in the genre of mystery films set on a moving train. It follows five individuals riding on Japan’s lightning-fast Shinkansen. They board the train, but will they all get off alive when they arrive at their destination? On board are psychopaths, revenge seekers, assassins, and a suitcase of money that everyone wants. The train trip becomes a journey of double-crossing and murderous motivations moving at 320kms per hour. Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is out July 15. $15 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

DC League of Super-Pets $10 $10 Photo: Publisher DC Comics has provided a boatload of cinematic fables, but its next story pivots from superhumans to superpets. DC League of Super-Pets is a computer-animated superhero comedy movie, and the gang is a ragtag team including Krypto the Superdog (Superman’s pet dog that shares his Kryptonian powers), Ace the Bat-Hound (Batman’s dog that has superstrength and invulnerability), PB the potbellied pig (Wonder Woman’s pet that can grow in size), Merton the turtle (Flash’s pet that acquires super-speed), and Chip the squirrel (Green Lantern’s pet that gains electrical powers). DC League of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Vanessa Bayer, is in theaters July 29. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, by Jeff Pearlman $88 $88 Photo: Publisher This ten-part HBO series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book is a detailed account and an all-access courtside seat to the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers during an era that forever changed the NBA and America’s sports entertainment. A sporting dynasty, in the height of their success known by the moniker Showtime Lakers, the team was revered and unstoppable, with unprecedented success: winning five NBA championships within a decade. Pearlman pulls back the curtain on the success of key players and coaches — Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley — to reveal personal stories, intense rivalries, and an era-defining decade on the court. Winning Time, starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Solomon Hughes, is streaming on HBO Max. $88 at Amazon Buy $88 at Amazon Buy

Redeeming Love, by Francine Rivers $11 $16 now 31% off $11 Photo: Publisher This historical romance novel takes place in 1850s Gold Country California and follows Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child and knows nothing but this torturous existence. Angel meets Michael, a man who seeks out her heart and obeys God’s wish to marry her. She warms to Michael but remains skeptical about his pursuit of affection. Rivers’s book is a retelling of the Bible’s Gomer and Hosea story, dealing with the central notion that God’s love can redeem wrongdoings. (Hence the title.) Redeeming Love, starring Abigail Cowen, Nina Dobrev, and Tom Lewis, is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Munich, by Robert Harris $6 $28 now 79% off $6 Photo: Publisher Harris’s Munich sees Neville Chamberlain desperate to preserve peace as he negotiates the ill-fated 1938 Munich agreement with Adolf Hitler, who is ready for war. This WW2-era spy thriller is fact-based historical fiction told through the eyes of two civil servants: one German and one English. These two young men were friends at Oxford University but now find themselves on opposite sides. Witnessing the dawning of Europe’s darkest hour as it unfolds, the novel’s tense dramatization is carefully balanced on the precipice of war. Munich — The Edge of War, starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, and Jannis Niewöhner, is streaming on Netflix. $6 at Amazon Buy $6 at Amazon Buy

The Moon and the Sun, by Vonda N. McIntyre $32 $32 Photo: Publisher Interweaving science fiction and historical romance, The Moon and the Sun is set in 17th-century France under Louis XIV’s rule of glory, wealth, and fortune that knows no bounds. He tasks a philosopher with seeking immortality in the form of endangered, mythical sea monsters, the flesh of which will supposedly imbue the consumer with eternal life. Marie-Josèphe, a low-ranking member of Louis’s court, is happy to assist her philosopher brother; she sketches the creatures and discovers they are not monsters but mermaids. She must now convince the court of her discovery, that is if anyone will listen. The King’s Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, and Benjamin Walker, is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $32 at Amazon Buy $32 at Amazon Buy

Cyrano de Bergerac, by Edmond Rostand $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Cyrano is an adaptation of the 2018 theater show, itself based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, Cyrano de Bergerac. The eponymous protagonist is infatuated with Roxane, the most beautiful woman in Paris, who is in love with another man, Christian de Neuvillette. Love feels out of reach for Cyrano, who believes his appearance and class ranking will make his destiny a lonely one. However, he realizes he can use his poetic penmanship on Christian’s behalf to write declarations of love to Roxane, allowing her to fall in love with his words with no preconceptions. Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn, is in theaters now. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Killing Floor, by Lee Child $7 $10 now 30% off $7 Photo: Publisher Child’s Jack Reacher series, comprising 27 novels, has already been the basis of two film adaptations: Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, both starring Tom Cruise. Now the first of Child’s Reacher novels, his 1997 award-winning debut, Killing Floor, will be the basis of a Prime Video original show. Reacher, an ex-military policeman, is an enigma drifting through life, cities, and worlds. It is when he passes through Margrave in Georgia that the jaws of fate catch up with him; he’s arrested for a murder he didn’t commit and thrown into a criminal underworld. Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, and Kristin Kreuk, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, by Terry Pratchett $11 $12 now 8% off $11 Photo: Publisher This adaptation marks the 20th-anniversary release of Pratchett’s children’s fantasy novel, in which the titular and sentient ginger cat is a scam artist. Maurice gathers a gang of talking rats and, inspired by the legend of the Pied Piper, hatches a streetwise con to make money. Arriving at the town of Bad Blintz, they meet the mayor’s daughter, Malicia, and a bunch of ratcatchers who threaten to destroy their entire plan. With a whole host of riveting characters, a moral conundrum of ethics is at the heart of Pratchett’s playful story. The Amazing Maurice, starring Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, and Gemma Arterton, is in theaters soon. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, by Paul Gallico $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Mrs. Harris is a salt-of-the-earth Londoner, a working-class widow who is a house cleaner for the homes of the upper-class. While tidying Lady Dant’s wardrobe, she comes across a stunning Dior gown and is awestruck by its beauty. She sweeps her modest ambition to the side and begins saving to travel to the House of Dior in Paris in search of another haute couture dress. Lesley Manville is at the helm as the indomitable Mrs. Harris, and if her exemplary performance and knowledge of textiles in ​​Phantom Thread is anything to go by, she’s perfect for this role. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Jason Isaacs, has been delayed to July 15. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Unbreakable Boy, by Scott Lerette with Susy Flory $16 $17 now 6% off $16 Photo: Publisher This tender story of Scott and Austin, father and son, is as inspiring as it is tearjerking. The Unbreakable Boy is Scott’s written ode to his son, an 18-year-old who is living with the challenges of osteogenesis imperfecta, commonly known as brittle bone disease, and autism. Embracing both the tragedies and triumphs of life, this saga of family, faith, and fortitude unfolds with searing sincerity. However, Austin’s resilient spirit underscores any and all of the overwhelming ordeals this family endures, especially for his father, whose struggle with addiction is debilitating. The Unbreakable Boy, starring Jacob Laval, Zachary Levi, and Meghann Fahy, is in theaters now. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee $12 $12 Photo: Publisher Directed and produced by Kogonada and Justin Chon, based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is an upcoming series that follows a​​ Korean immigrant family over four generations throughout 20th- century Japan. This expansive but intimate saga journeys between Korea, Japan, and America (also told across three languages) against the backdrop of Japan’s annexation of Korea, as a Korean family is exiled from their home amid political warfare. The eight-episode show, if true to the novel, will chart from 1910 to 1989 and revolve around Sunja, whose unplanned pregnancy threatens to spoil her proud family’s reputation. Pachinko, starring Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Minho, and Jin Ha, is streaming on Apple TV+. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

The Bad Guys, by Aaron Blabey $5 $6 now 17% off $5 Photo: Publisher This crime-comedy Scholastic book series centers on a gang of notorious criminals who are renowned for their legendary heists in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula have the desire to be reformed villains and put their lives of crime behind them to avoid jail time. However, they may have bitten off more than they can chew when it comes to being agents of good who restore peace; a new villain has arrived, and the gang’s commitment to behaving like model civilians is waning. The Bad Guys, starring Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Anthony Ramos, is in theaters April 22. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

Heartstopper, by Alice Oseman $16 $16 Photo: Publisher The internet’s beloved queer Tumblr-originated webcomic Heartstopper charts the friendship (and maybe more?) of two British teens, Nick (an openly gay chronic overthinker) and Charlie (a soft-hearted rugby player). Oseman writes and illustrates the ongoing graphic novel on which the new Netflix series will be based. Heartwarmingly sweet, this story of friendship, trust, and coming out is delightfully penned. The show has been brilliantly cast with a whole host of young and exciting actors who resemble Oseman’s illustrations perfectly. Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Yasmin Finney, premieres on Netflix this spring. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

New York Magazine’s “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People,” by Jessica Pressler

From the very beginning, the jaw-dropping true story of Anna Delvey was destined for cinematic adaptation. The Netflix series Inventing Anna is based upon the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, who is a producer on the new Netflix show. Told through the perspective of an investigative journalist (a character based on Pressler), the show unpacks how Delvey tricked every New York socialite she came into contact with for money, power, and Instagram followers. Inventing Anna is a highly addictive retelling of Delvey’s daring antics and the fallout of her stolen life.

Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, and Alexis Floyd, is streaming on Netflix.