This Brian Eno Documentary Will Be Ambient As Hell

Photo: Christian Alminana/Getty Images

The musician most cited in New York Times Crossword clues has finally decided that a documentary crew is worthy enough to make a film about him. But how will we perceive it? Or can we even perceive it at all? Variety reports that Brian Eno has authorized such a project about his life and career and has handed over “hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music from his archive, and visual art” to accompany the film. (Personally, we need the oral history of Roxy Music’s mind-blowing Old Grey Whistle Test appearance.) In the spirit of his long-held beliefs about functional art, Eno will be “released in multiple versions and employ groundbreaking generative technology,” ensuring that viewers will be able to watch the finished film in a variety of forms. Variety adds that Eno has rejected several documentary offers until this one due to wanting to eschew a conventional format. He sure loves declining things!