Brie Larson Is Joining the Fast 10 Family

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Prominent YouTuber Brie Larson has signed on to star in Fast and Furious 10, the penultimate film in the Fast saga. Family head Vin Diesel broke the news on his Instagram, writing “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.” Larson confirmed the casting on her own IG, captioning the same photo “excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family.” Larson joins Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior as the noobs in the world of increasingly absurd car chases and stunts. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron are all slated to reprise their roles. Larson’s role has not been revealed, but it seems pretty obvious: She’s replacing the Rock. Same character, same goatee, same rule about neither her nor Diesel losing in a fight to each other.