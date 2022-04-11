Britney Spears Is Pregnant, Just Wants to Do Yoga in Peace

Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears testified in court last June that her conservatorship was keeping her from her goals of getting married and getting pregnant. Since then, Spears got engaged before a court dissolved her conservatorship — and now she’s checking pregnancy off her list too. On Monday, the star announced she is pregnant on Instagram alongside a photo of tea and flowers. Spears wrote that her fiancé (whom she calls her “husband” 👀), Sam Asghari, originally thought she was “food pregnant” after a trip to Maui. Then she took a pregnancy test. “uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” she wrote in perfectly Britney fashion. “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.” Spears shares two children with former dancer Kevin Federline: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. At her June court date, Spears testified that because of her conservatorship, she was unable to remove her IUD.

Spears also wrote she would be keeping a low profile ahead of giving birth after paparazzi attention during her past pregnancies. “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” she wrote. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then.” Spears went on to say this time she “will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!” Congrats to Britney Spears. Wishing her hours of peaceful child’s pose.