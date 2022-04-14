Cannes 2022 Is Auteur Central (Even Without David Lynch)

Soooooo, reports that a new David Lynch movie starring Laura Dern was premiering Cannes may have been a false alarm. But the festival is still ready to sate our hunger for cinema. The 2022 Cannes lineup features some of the biggest premieres of the year, including, most notably, David Cronenberg’s first film in nearly a decade, Crimes of the Future. Also among the auteurs debuting their work on La Croisette will be Claire Denis, premiering her war thriller The Stars at Noon on her home turf; Korean icon Park Chan-wook with his romantic mystery Decision to Leave; Americana great Kelly Reichardt with Showing Up, her fourth film starring Michelle Williams; George Miller with the equally epic Mad Max follow-up Three Thousand Years of Longing; and Ethan Coen, following his brother’s solo Macbeth with a Jerry Lee Lewis documentary, Trouble in Mind. The Denis, Park, and Cronenberg films will be among those premiering in competition alongside work by directors including Arnaud Desplechin and James Gray. Premiering out of competition, as previously announced, will be Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Find the full lineup below.
Opening night
Z, Michel Hazanavicius
Competition
Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi
Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg
The Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
Frère et Soeur, Arnaud Desplechin
Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Close, Lukas Dhont
Armageddon Time, James Gray
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda
Nostalgia, Mario Martone
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Ostlund
Decisions to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt
Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustayi
Boy From Heaven, Tarik Saleh
Tchaikovsky’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov
Hi-Han (Eo), Jerzy Skolimowski
Un Certain Regard
Les Pires, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Burning Days, Emin Alper
Metronom, Alexandru Belc
Retour à Seoul, Davy Chou
Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo y La Niebla, Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie
Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
Corsage, Marie Kreutzer
Butterfly Vision, Maksym Nakonechnyi
Volada Land, Hlynur Palmason
Rodeo, Lola Quivoron
Joyland, Saim Sadiq
The Stranger, Thomas M. Wright
The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smoczynska
Cannes premiere
Outside Night, Marco Bellocchio
Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb
Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas (series)
Dodo, Panos H. Koutras
Special screenings
The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen
Midnight screenings
Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough, Quentin Dupieux
Hunt, Lee Jung-jae
Out of competition
Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski
Elvis, Baz Luhrmann
Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller
November, Cédric Jimenez
Masquerade, Nicolas Bedos