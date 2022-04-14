Cannes 2022 Is Auteur Central (Even Without David Lynch)

Park Chan-wook and Claire Denis are premiering films in competition at Cannes. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Soooooo, reports that a new David Lynch movie starring Laura Dern was premiering Cannes may have been a false alarm. But the festival is still ready to sate our hunger for cinema. The 2022 Cannes lineup features some of the biggest premieres of the year, including, most notably, David Cronenberg’s first film in nearly a decade, Crimes of the Future. Also among the auteurs debuting their work on La Croisette will be Claire Denis, premiering her war thriller The Stars at Noon on her home turf; Korean icon Park Chan-wook with his romantic mystery Decision to Leave; Americana great Kelly Reichardt with Showing Up, her fourth film starring Michelle Williams; George Miller with the equally epic Mad Max follow-up Three Thousand Years of Longing; and Ethan Coen, following his brother’s solo Macbeth with a Jerry Lee Lewis documentary, Trouble in Mind. The Denis, Park, and Cronenberg films will be among those premiering in competition alongside work by directors including Arnaud Desplechin and James Gray. Premiering out of competition, as previously announced, will be Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Find the full lineup below.

Opening night

Z, Michel Hazanavicius

Competition

Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg

The Stars at Noon, Claire Denis

Frère et Soeur, Arnaud Desplechin

Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Close, Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time, James Gray

Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Nostalgia, Mario Martone

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Ostlund

Decisions to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustayi

Boy From Heaven, Tarik Saleh

Tchaikovsky’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov

Hi-Han (Eo), Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard

Les Pires, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Burning Days, Emin Alper

Metronom, Alexandru Belc

Retour à Seoul, Davy Chou

Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo y La Niebla, Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie

Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, Maksym Nakonechnyi

Volada Land, Hlynur Palmason

Rodeo, Lola Quivoron

Joyland, Saim Sadiq

The Stranger, Thomas M. Wright

The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smoczynska

Cannes premiere

Outside Night, Marco Bellocchio

Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb

Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas (series)

Dodo, Panos H. Koutras

Special screenings

The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen

Midnight screenings

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough, Quentin Dupieux

Hunt, Lee Jung-jae

Out of competition

Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, Baz Luhrmann

Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller

November, Cédric Jimenez

Masquerade, Nicolas Bedos