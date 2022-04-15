Cardi B Shares New Remix and Also Baby

Big release day for Cardi B! She, Dougie B and Bory300 appeared on the remix of “Shake It” by Kay Flock, and she revealed the first pics (and first name) of her second child. Wave Set Cephus made his Instagram debut in a chain the size of his head. Furthermore, Essence tweeted that the entire Cardi/Offset family will be the cover stars of its 52nd anniversary issue. “Shake It” is a remix from drill impresario Kay Flock. Flock and Cardi both hail from the Bronx, natch. The song samples “Bananza (Belly Dancer)” by Akon heavily. Cardi broke her recent social media fast in order to promote the track and show off her cutie pie son.

New Cover Alert: ESSENCE reveals its 52nd anniversary issue highlighting the profound endurance of love, featuring global icons, @iamcardib and @offsetyrn's, first official family portraits with the exclusive reveal of their youngest son, Wave! #ESSENCE ✨ pic.twitter.com/bCY6uCNdab — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 14, 2022