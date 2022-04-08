Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Is Moving to a New Home

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

HBO has gained the Gaineses. Per Variety, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will now be overseen by HBO. Magnolia, the lifestyle brand home to a bunch of modern-farmhouse aesthetic content (and, okay, some non-Gaines shows too), is jointly owned by the couple and Discovery. This move comes as Discovery has officially acquired WarnerMedia, with Warner Bros. Discovery set to launch on April 11. So what does this all mean? Will viewers be able to stream the high schoolers on Euphoria alongside the houses on Magnolia? We don’t actually know for sure yet. Magnolia’s president, Allison Page, will now report to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. But Magnolia currently has a channel under Discovery’s lineup and its own streaming app on Discovery Plus. Discovery has said it ultimately plans to combine Discovery Plus and HBO Max into one platform. Until then, viewers will have to wait to see which of the streaming service will provide them with their Fixer Upper fix.