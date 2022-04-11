Christopher Lloyd to Star in Spirit Halloween Movie

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for McFly Productions Ltd

Sometimes a story makes you go “Yeah, why not?” Spirit Halloween is making a kids’ adventure movie about getting locked in a haunted Spirit Halloween store. And it ain’t haunted by the Circuit City that used to occupy the same storefront. The kids “soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves,” per the logline. According to Variety, Spirit Halloween will star Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, and half the kid cast of Raven’s Home. It has already wrapped production and is set to come out October of this year. It all begs the question: Will Spirit Halloween have to make generic costumes for Spirit Halloween? And if so, will they all be called, like, Autumn Festival Entity? Fall Holiday Ghost? Samhain Specter? We’ll find out in October.