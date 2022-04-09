Hilary Swank Could Be Coming Back As Julie Pierce on Cobra Kai

Photo: Getty Images

There might be another karate kid stopping by the dojo. Cobra Kai’s creative team teased the potential appearance of Hilary Swank on the show at Deadline’s Contenders Television event on Saturday. “I always say if you’re a fan of The Next Karate Kid and you want to see Julie Pierce who Hilary Swank played,” co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said, “we’re the show to watch to see if that happens.” The fifth season of The Karate Kid spinoff wrapped filming in December 2021. The Netflix series has so far brought back various characters from the Miyagi-verse, including Elisabeth Shue’s Ali Mills and Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver. As a former student of Mr. Miyagi, Julie-san seems like another obvious option. “Anything is possible,” Schlossberg reiterated. “Julie Pierce is one of the toys in the toy chest, so we’ll see.” That coy statement is probably the closest to a confirmation fans can hope to get. “Maybe we’ve met her, maybe we’ve worked with her, maybe we haven’t,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Fandom last year, adding that a Swank appearance would remain a question “until either she shows up or the series ends.” Well, it’s not over yet.

Should we expect the *next* Karate Kid (Hilary Swank) to make an appearance on future seasons of #CobraKai? "Anything is possible." #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/5OllMQk7WI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 9, 2022