The Conversations With Friends Trailer Features a New Phoebe Bridgers Song

Sure you’re ready for how emotional Hulu’s Conversations With Friends will get come May 15? You’ve read Sally Rooney’s book, seen the Normal People adaptation, and reminded yourself how unattainable your crush on Joe Alwyn is. But here’s something you didn’t prepare for. The trailer, out now, features a new Phoebe Bridgers song. “sidelines” is the first solo song by Bridgers since her 2020 breakout, Punisher, available to listen to separately from the heart-to-hearts, tears, and affairs of the trailer on April 15.

Bridgers has a bit of her own connection to the source material — she’s dating Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu’s 2020 adaptation of Rooney’s second novel, Normal People. And Conversations star Alwyn is dating Bridgers’s friend Taylor Swift, whom she collaborated with on 2021’s Red (Taylor’s Version). As for why Swift herself didn’t just contribute a song? She’s already got one in another upcoming book-club-to-screen adaptation, the film Where the Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. And you thought the connections in Conversations With Friends were messy …