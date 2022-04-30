DaBaby Charged with Felony Battery Related to Music Video Shoot

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery from an incident on December 2, 2020, by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, according to TMZ. Gary Pagar, a property manager who rented a mansion to DaBaby, went to check on his property after reports of violations in the rental agreement. DaBaby and his team allegedly agreed to have no more than 12 people on the property, as it was for a “vacation,” but when Pagar arrived, 40 people were at the property to shoot a music video. Pagar attempted to talk to DaBaby when he was allegedly “shoved to the ground” by a member of his entourage. The fight escalated, resulting in severe injuries for Pagar, who lost a tooth. Another person involved in the incident, Thankgod Awute, has also been charged. A video of the incident, with Pagar falling down after being hit, has been shared with TMZ. Pagar filed a lawsuit against the rapper as well as his manager Kinsza Virgil in February 2021. The music video in question, directed by DaBaby, is allegedly Stunna 4 Vegas’s “Play U Lay” featuring Jake Paul. The two are seen dancing together and driving the same red car featured in TMZ’s footage.

This is the second video released this month that recorded a charge against DaBaby (born Jonathan Kirk.) Rolling Stone revealed a 2018 video of Kirk instigating a fight when he had previously claimed self-defense, that led to the shooting and death of Jaylin Craig. Kirk was not convicted for the death of Craig however he was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the incident.