Have We Transcendentally Meditated a New David Lynch Film Into Existence?

Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

I’M SORRY, BUT IF YOU’RE NOT SHOUTING LIKE GORDON COLE ABOUT THIS EXCITING DEVELOPMENT, THEN WHY ARE YOU EVEN HERE? Coiffed auteur David Lynch has reportedly written and directed a new film in total secrecy, according to Variety, and it’s set to debut in a few weeks’ time at the Cannes Film Festival. REALLY WEIRD STUFF! Nothing is known about his next cinematic opus, with Variety offering intel from only “two well-informed sources” that Laura Dern will be appearing “either as a cameo or a supporting role” alongside “some other Lynch regulars.” (Blink twice if Angelo Badalamenti is doing the score.) The last feature film Lynch helmed was 2006’s experimental Inland Empire, for which he famously launched an Oscar campaign for Dern by renting a cow and smoking next to a billboard on a Los Angeles street. He returned in 2017 with the terrifyingly surreal Twin Peaks: The Return, one of the greatest television shows in the history of the medium. As much as we love his burgeoning YouTube channel, we’re honored to say at long last: It is happening again.