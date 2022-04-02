Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After 13 years, Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique and director Lee Daniels have put aside their differences and will reunite for another film. Mo’Nique is replacing Octavia Spencer in Lee Daniels’s Demon House, and will rejoin the Precious director for her next role, Deadline reports. Daniels publicly apologized to Mo’Nique during her comedy show Friday night where she brought him out as a surprise special guest. “It took me a long time to realize. I am so sorry for hurting you in any way,” said Daniels to a tearful Mo’Nique as he held her onstage. “Y’all, she was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just, that was just God working through both of us. And we’re going to fucking do it again,” Daniels told the crowd in reference to the Demon House news.

Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for her role in Precious, and Daniels allegedly stopped speaking when Mo’Nique did not want to participate in the Precious promotional tour during awards season, as she wanted to spend more time with her family. She then accused Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry of “blackballing” her for her lack of promotion of the film, despite promotion not being written into her contract. For Daniels’s next film, Mo’Nique will play a social worker who “helps a family through a series of exorcisms.” The Demon House cast also includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis. Spencer left the film due to scheduling conflicts with her Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told. According to Deadline, production for the film is set to begin this June.