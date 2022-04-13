Desus and Mero Defend Filet-O-Fish While Sipping on Wine

Just in time for the end of lent, Showtime’s Desus and Mero review fast-food fish sandwiches after rapper and Arby’s stan Pusha T dissed McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish in a commercial. While sipping on glasses of white wine, the duo take bites of five different sandwiches, ranking them on their freshness, dryness, and overall taste. When the wine finally hits around the second sandwich, Mero teases Desus for introducing a sandwich as “number C”; Desus then hands off his phone to producer Julia Young before diving deeper into the review. As they get more and more familiar with what makes a good fish sandwich, they start to get more critical with their takes. When the Bodega Boys get to the third and their least favorite sandwich, Desus and Mero mention the small size of the ‘wich as another reason it sucked. “Wait, you’re mad that it’s small, even though it was bad?” asked producer Julia Young. “I mean, that’s what some women do,” replied Desus as he requested more wine.

